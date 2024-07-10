ECP issues arrest warrant of Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the (ECP) contempt case.

A four-member commission, headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani, heard the contempt of ECP case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry. Imran Khan’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen’s assistant counsel appeared before the court during the hearing and informed the court about Shoaib Shaheen’s presence in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ECP member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inquired from assistant counsel that wasn’t this case was crucial and did he possess legal licence. ECP deputy director law stated that the last hearing of this case was held in January but the high court prohibited it from issuing final verdict on this case, however, proceedings could be done.

PTI founder’s counsel said the ECP could allow virtual appearance of respondents during the hearing. ECP inquired about the virtual appearance of the respondent through video link. ECP members remarked that respondent appearance was necessary in criminal cases but not in civil cases.

PTI founder’s assistant counsel stated that technology could be utilised in cases and the court might allow virtual appearance. ECP Sindh members inquired about Fawad Chaudhry and his lawyer. Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer’s assistant lawyer Faisal Chaudhry informed that Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel was also present in the IHC like Shoaib Shaheen.

ECP issued a bailable arrest warrant to Fawad Chaudhry on continuous absence in the hearing. ECP members stated that Fawad Chaudhry was not in jail, an arrest warrant could be issued against him. Absence of lawyer could be acceptable but where was Fawad Chaudhry, verdict must be issued on Fawad Chaudhry’s matter.

Assistant counsel stated that Fawad Chaudhry’s case was ongoing in high court and their cases were challenged in the high court. The ECP member responded that Fawad Chaudhry’s appearance in the high court was not necessary; however, the ECP commission was independent and not subordinate to anyone.