ECP issues notices to Bilawal, others for running election campaign in PS-11 Larkana

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued notices to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and member national and provincial assemblies for running election campaign in Larkana.

According to details, the notice were issued to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and party leader and Member National Assembly Syed Khursheed Juneijo for running election campaign in Larkana’s PS-11 constituency.

The notices were also issued to provincial minister Nasir Shah, Sohail Siyal, Shabbir Bajarani, Adviser Nisar Khuhro and other Sindh Assembly members.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Supreme Court while de-notifying winning candidate Moazzam Ali Khan ordered to hold reelections in the constituency.