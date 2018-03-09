ECP issues notification of 47 senators-elect

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued the notification of 47 senators-elect who emerged victorious in Senate election 2018. The commission withheld the notification of five winners in the wake of dual nationality issue.

The notification was issued after ECP released the details regarding the expenses of Senate elections. Fifty-two senators were elected from across Pakistan in Senate election held on March 3, 2018.

According to ECP notification, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan junejo has been declared winner from Islamabad on general seat while Mushahid Hussain Syed was declared successful on technocrat seat from the capital.

The ECP issued notification of the success of Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Mussadik Malik, Rana Maqbool, Asif Kirmani, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Hafiz Abdul Karim and Ishaq Dar from Punjab.

The notification of the success of Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Moula Bux Chandio, Dr Farogh Naseem, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Syed Muhammad Ali Jamot, Mian Raza Rabbani, Imam Din Shoqeen, Sikandar Mandhro, Rukhsana Zubairi, Quratulain Marri and Kesho Bai. Two senators, Anwar Lal Din and Kamran Michal were elected on minority seats.

The notification of the success of Talha Mahmood, Faisal Javed, Muhammad Sabir Shah, Muhammad Ayub, Fida Muhammad, Mushtaq Ahmad, Azam Sawati, Dilawar Khan, Mehar Taj and Rubina Khalid from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Muhammad Akram, Sadiq Sinhrani, Ahmad Khan, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Maulvi Faiz Muhammad, Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Muhammad Tahir Bazinjo, Naseebullah Bazai, Abdia Azeem and Sana Jamali were declared winners from Balochistan.

The ECP issued notification of the success of Shameem Afridi, Miza Muhammad Afridi, Hidayat Ullah and Hilalur Rehman FATA.

The ECP withheld the notification of five winners, including Chaudhry Sarwar, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq, Saadia Abbasi and Kehda Babar, in the wake of dual nationality issue.

