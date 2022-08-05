ECP issues two notices to Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued two notices to the ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, summoning him for hearings in two references.

The election commission issued one notice to Khan in the foreign funding case — the verdict of which was announced earlier this week. According to the cause list issued by the election body, Khan has been summoned on August 23 at 10am.

The notice has been issued after the ECP, in a unanimous verdict in the case which was filed in 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding. Moreover, on the demand of the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ECP has issued another notice to the PTI chairman, summoning him on August 18 to hear a reference regarding his disqualification.

