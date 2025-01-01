ECP, NADRA launch joint voter registration drive

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in collaboration with NADRA, has launched an extensive voter registration campaign across Punjab aimed at ensuring the inclusion of all eligible citizens—particularly women—on the electoral rolls.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the campaign, titled “Voter Registration Campaign Phase 5,” is part of a wider strategy to bridge the gender gap in voter lists and reach unregistered populations in underserved areas. The drive will cover 25 districts in Punjab, where a significant number of people still lack Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs).

With NADRA’s support, mobile registration vans and other outreach methods will be deployed to facilitate CNIC issuance, a prerequisite for voter registration.

The first training session for ECP and NADRA officials was held at the Provincial Election Commissioner’s Office in Lahore, attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Sharifullah. He stressed the importance of prioritising CNIC registration for women to address the ongoing gender imbalance in voter rolls.

“This campaign requires a collective effort involving NADRA, the Election Commission, local civil society organisations, and political parties,” Sharifullah stated. “Only by working together can we ensure that every eligible citizen, especially women, is empowered to vote.”

The ECP Gender Wing has developed the campaign’s framework and is overseeing its implementation across Punjab.