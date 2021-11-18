ECP not sure about EVM use in next general elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that the commission is not sure whether the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in next general elections or not.

During a meeting of NA committee, the secretary said that it is too early to say anything about use of the machines in the election as 14 steps are to be passed before the upcoming polls if the machines are to be used. Three to four more pilot projects are required to assess the use of machines, he added.

Committee member Aliya Kamran asked how machines will be used where there is no internet connection and how will voters know how to use the machine.

On this, ECP official said that he cannot answer her questions at the moment as it is yet to bedetermined that how many machines will be used in a single polling station.