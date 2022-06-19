ECP orders inquiry into PP-167 violence incident

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the incident of violence and firing in Lahore constituency PP-167 while directing the CCPO to hold a transparent and impartial inquiry of the incident.

According to details, the activists of two political parties indulged in a brawl and also opened fire in which several persons got hurt onSunday.

The district monitoring officer taking prompt notice of the incident issued directions to the Lahore CCPO asking him to hold a transparent and impartial inquiry into the incident.

He asked the CCPO to take a legal action and punish those who were involved in the violence.

The DMO directed the police officials to take measures in order to strictly implement the election code during the by-polls and also take to task those who were found guilty of committing violation.

While terming the Saturday night’s armed clash between the PML-N and the PTI workers in Lahore tragic, Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said Sunday that the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area had been suspended, and a report from the Superintendent of Police (SP) concerned would also be sought.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that a tragic incident had taken place in Lahore the previous day during the by-election campaign in which PTI workers fired shots on the PML-N candidate.

“Those responsible for the incident will be identified, and a stern action will be taken against him,” he vowed. While commenting on the rising incidents of sexual abuse with women and children in Punjab, the home minister said that the government planned to impose an emergency against such incidents.

“The incidents of sexual abuse with women and children have risen sharply in Punjab which is a matter of concern. Children need to be educated in schools [against these practices],” he said. “The Punjab chief minister has also convened a meeting on law and order in the province.

Diligent and honest officers will be appointed for the eradication crime in the province,” he added.

Related