ECP postpones by-polls across country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed voting of by-elections in various constituencies of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in view of catastrophic situation in the country due to floods.

According to ECP, by-elections were scheduled in National Assembly constituency of NA-157, Mutan, and Provincial assembly of Punjab constituencies PP-139, Sheikhupra and PP-241, Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

Polling in NA-22, Mardan, NA-24, Charsadda, NA-31, Peshawar, NA-45, Kurram, NA 108, Faisalabad, NA-118, Nankana Sahib, NA-237, Malir, NA-239, Korangi, and NA-246, Karachi was to be held on 25th of this month, while by-election in PP-209, Khanewal was scheduled on 2nd of the next month.

The ECP said only the polling dates in the above mentioned constituencies have been postponed, while all the other procedure and steps will be completed as per schedule. It said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Interior Ministry according to which Pakistan Army, Rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood affected people, maintaining internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country.

It further said ensuring peaceful elections is the prime responsibility and priority of the Election Commission for which services of the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies were not available at the moment.

Hence, decision to postpone the by-election was taken in the best interest of the public so that peaceful polling process can be ensured. The Commission will announce new dates for the polling as soon as it finds availability of the law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

Related