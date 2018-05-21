ECP recommended 25,26 and 27 July dates for coming polls

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recommended 25, 26 and 27 July date for coming general election 2018 in the country.

Sources informed The Frontier Post that the ECP has forwarded a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain requesting him to set a date for the upcoming general election in the country under the Elections Act 2017.

Sources further informed that that election schedule for the country will be issued in the first week of June.

It merit mention here that on July 18, ECP spokesman Altaf Hussain announced that the date for the general elections would be announced after mutual consultation.

“The date and schedule of elections is not something to be hidden,” Altaf Hussain said while talking with media.

He added that the ECP would welcome all observers, including foreigners.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue without an elected setup in place.

