ECP refutes rigging allegations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday refuted allegations pertaining to rigging during the February 8 general elections.

In a press release, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the electoral watchdog said it does not deny the occurrence of a few irregularities and that relevant forms were available for investigation.

“Immediate decisions are being taken on complaints filed,” the statement added. “Despite difficulties and issues, the electoral process was peacefully organised.”

The ECP said conducting the elections smoothly was a “major operation” which was completed successfully.

The ECP has said the suspension of mobile services on February 8 created some hindrances in the sending of electronic data by presiding officers.

The caretaker government had suspended cellular services on poll day owing to security concerns. It later stated that the decision was not easy but was taken to prevent any security mishaps.

In a statement today, ECP said the move had severely affected coordination and transport of election material.

The electoral watchdog highlighted that the first result of the 2024 election was received at 2am compared to the 2018 election result which was received at 4am.

“Except for some constituencies, the results of the elections were completed within one and a half days,” the statement said. “The delay in results in some constituencies did not benefit or harm any specific political party,” the ECP concluded.