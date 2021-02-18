ECP rejects Pervaiz Rasheed’s nomination papers for senate polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the nomination papers of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Pervaiz Rashid for senate polls seat, on Thursday.

In the latest development, Pervaiz Rashid is also consulting with his lawyers for the future course of action.

Pervez Rashid said my nomination papers have not been given clearance in the Election Commission over ‘fake demand’ of outstanding the dues of the Punjab House.

Addressing the media persons in Islamabad, Pervaiz Rashid said: “When I went to pay the money surprisingly, no official came forward to receive the cash.” He alleged that Imran Khan government with an underhand agreement with the ECP trying putting hindrance on my way so he could not contest the Senate elections.

Pervaiz Rashid has served as Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and National Heritage and Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights.

Rashid has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan since 2009 and previously served as the Chairman of the Pakistan Television Corporation from 1997 to 1999 during Nawaz Sharif’s government in 1997.

In Punjab, the ECP has accepted the nomination papers for the Senate polls PTI Punjab leader Ejaz Chaudhry rejecting all the objections raised against his senate ticket seat.

Interestingly, PTI’s worker Ejaz Khan raised the allegations of mafia-backing on the Ejaz Chaudhry. However, the ECP rejected the objections and accepted his nomination papers.

On the other hand, the ECP has accepted the nomination papers of the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani rejecting the objections raised by the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

ECP has accepted the nine out of ten nomination papers. The Senate polls are due on March 3 amid the controversy on the open ballots.

A case has been pending before the court in which the federal government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that people with bags full of currency notes are sitting in Islamabad, for buying votes of the parliamentarians for the upcoming elections to Upper House of the Parliament (Senate).

The apex court asked the electoral body to define the spirit of proportional representation.