ECP rejects plea for disqualification of Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Announcing its reserved verdict, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur.

The ECP held that the petitioners failed to make a case for disqualification, as the respondent (Faryal Talpur) had disclosed her assets. It noted that disqualification requires material and concrete evidence, which the petitioner could not present. A petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur, a Member of the Sindh Assembly and sister of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar.

It was prayed in the petition that the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she had been failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which meant that she was no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’- truthful and trustworthy. The petitioner had contended that Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, which were not declared, besides she had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.

Faryal Talpur was elected from PS 10 Rattodero constituency of Larkana during the 2018 general elections with 53,627 votes. He rival PTI’s Ameer Buksh Khan Bhutto managed only 37,665 votes. Under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution, a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ -truthful and trustworthy.

Some provisions of Article 62 of the constitution were introduced into the constitution by military ruler General Ziaul Haq.

President, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing & Chairperson of Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home, Ms Faryal Talpur on Wednesday welcomed Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to dismiss Pakistan Tehrik Insaf’s (PTI) application filed for her disqualification. The ECP rejected the petition filed by PTI for the disqualification of Ms on the basis of lack of evidence and mere baseless allegations. The ECP had reserved its judgment on October 27 after arguments were completed on the filed application.

Ms Talpur called the ECP’s rejection of PTI’s request a victory for the truth, and thanked the Almighty Allah on the dismissal of an application filed for the disqualification. She also termed this success as a victory of the truth and that victory belonged to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari including all Jiyalas who prayed for its dismissal and stood steadfast during yhis time.

She said that this case was a conspiracy to deprive the people of their real representatives which stands exposed and failed, adding that the false cases, jails and negative propaganda never weakened us before or could make them weak, come what may happens in the future. She said that serving the people was her mission; for this the flag of a party of martyrs; Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would be kept flying higher in all circumstances.