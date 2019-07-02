ECP releases assets details of Imran, Shehbaz, Bilawal, others

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released assets details of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other parliamentarians.

According to details, Imran Khan owns assets worth Rs10.82 crore whereas first lady Bushra Bibi owns 3-kanal home in Bani Gala. The premier has not declared the value of his residence in Bani Gala and maintained that it was gifted to him.

Imran Khan also holds Dollar, Euro and British Pounds Sterling accounts, approximately 155 acres of commercial and agriculture land, and four goats worth two lac rupees.

Shehbaz Sharif’s assets are worth more than Rs18.96 crore. Shehbaz’s first wife Nusrat Shehbaz owns Rs23 crore and second wife Tehmina Durrani Rs5.76 million. He owns a flat in London and the value of his assets abroad is Rs14 crore.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emerged as one of the richest parliamentarians according to the stats. The PPP chairman owns assets worth over Rs1.54 billion and has shares in two villas in Dubai. Bilawal holds Dubai Iqama as well.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s assets are worth Rs66 crore including horses and other animals of Rs1 crore. The erstwhile president is also an Iqama holder of Dubai.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed possesses bank balance worth Rs8.73 crore, assets worth Rs3.58 crore and prize bonds worth Rs2.5 million. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi owns assets worth over Rs60 crore.