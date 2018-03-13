ECP reserves verdict in MQM-P convenership case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its verdict in Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convenership case.

During the hearing, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s lawyer Barrister Farogh Nasim told the ECP that MQM-P had sidelined its founder. He said the party wants to resolve every issue in the light of party’s constitution.

Dr Farooq Sattar’s counsel Babar Sattar challenged the ECP’s authority, saying that the Elections Act and the constitution don’t allow the commission to interfere in intra-party affairs.

Speaking to SAMAA after the hearing, MQM-Bahadurabad faction leader Aamir Khan said his group is ready to sit with Dr Farooq Sattar to resolve the issue amicably.

Ali Raza Abidi, the MQM-P MNA from the PIB camp, said Dr Farooq Sattar doesn’t want any divide within the party.

