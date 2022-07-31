ECP resolves to stand firm against PTI allegations

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)on Sunday decided to stand firm against the allegations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that it will not be pressurised by the allegations of the PTI and continue working independently and transparently.

According to the ECP sources, the representatives of many political parties have met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, and the PTI representatives have held more meetings with the CEC than the representatives of other parties.

Meanwhile, former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad advised the PTI: “Do not go to this extent. It will have far-reaching consequences.”

While talking to media, he said that the ECP had all the records. “If even a single dollar is confiscated in the prohibited funding, the credibility of the party comes into doubt,” he said.

Earlier, PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan had decided to file a judicial reference against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the CEC in two provincial assemblies (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The decision had come during a high-level meeting of the PTI chaired by Imran Khan during which the party leaders reviewed the coalition government’s recent meeting with the CEC and other ECP members. PTI chairman Imran Khan gave nod to the party’s legal experts for preparing a judicial reference against the CEC.

The participants of the meeting had also exchanged views about the ECP’s attitude in the foreign funding case, according to the sources.

Taking a swipe at Sikandar Sultan Raja, senior PTI leaders had said that the CEC violated the election code of conduct.

Later, while addressing a press conference, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that they would not allow decisions in

closed rooms.

