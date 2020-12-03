ECP responsible to hold election timely: CEC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Thursday said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold election in time under article 140 and 219 of the constitution of Pakistan.

Chairing a high level meeting at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the CEC said that under article 17 (1), the ECP is bound for delimitation as per laws of local government elections for holding LG polls.

He added under sub section 2, the ECP is responsible to ensure delimitation of constituencies after official publication of every national census.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja stressed that under article 219(4) of Election Act, the ECP has to hold election within 120 days after expiring of term of local government elections.

He said that the ECP had asked the Sindh Government to provide maps and other necessary data on which the province excused to share such data by saying that the ECP as per law is not responsible for delimitation on provisional data of national census.

He added they also asked to suspend the delimitation process till official publication of data of national census 2017.