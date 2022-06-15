ECP reveals asset details of prominent politicians, public office holders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released on Wednesday the asset details of prominent politicians and public office holders.

According to the details released by the ECP, Imran Khan’s assets for the year 2021 have witnessed an increase of Rs60 million as compared to the year 2020.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman owns assets worth more than Rs142.1 million.

In 2020, the total value of his assets was more than Rs80 million, whereas, in the year 2020, he also owed more than Rs70 million.

Including the amount of the loan that was payable in the year 2020, the total worth of his assets was more than Rs150 million. According to the details of the year 2021, Imran Khan does not owe any money now.

Imran Khan has shown inherited land in Zaman Park, Mianwali and Bhakkar in his asset details, whereas, he has shown Bani Gala House as a gift. Imran Khan also owns a flat in Grand Hayat Islamabad Tower worth Rs119 million.

The PTI chairman has no business in Pakistan or abroad. He does not own a personal car.

Imran Khan has a bank balance of more than Rs63 million.

There are also $329,000 in his two dollar’s accounts.

Imran Khan has also shown four goats worth Rs200,000 in his assets.

He has also shown furniture worth Rs500,000 in his assets.

Moreover, Imran Khan also submitted details of assets of his wife Bushra Bibi.

Bushra Bibi owns two different plots of 431-Kanal in Pakpattan. She also owns a three-Kanal house in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif owns assets worth more than Rs245 million, and he also owes Rs140 million.

The prime minister has taken a loan of more than Rs60 million from his son Salman Shehbaz.

He also owns two cars and a bank balance of Rs20 million.

Shehbaz Sharif also owns assets worth Rs137.4 million abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif’s assets have witnessed a decrease of Rs300,000 in 2021 as compared to the year 2020.

Shehbaz Sharif also declared the assets of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

Nusrat Shahbaz owns assets worth Rs230 million, whereas, the assets of Tehmina Durrani are worth Rs5.76 million.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari owns assets worth Rs1.6 billion, and he also has a bank balance of more than Rs120 million. Bilawal owes Rs334,000, and he also has business abroad, according to the details.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns the assets worth Rs714.2 million. He, however, has no business abroad.

Murad Saeed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not own any house. He, however, has a car and 15 tola of gold with a bank balance of Rs2.963 million.

Omar Ayub of the PTI owns assets worth Rs1.19 billion. He owes Rs1.155 million and also has business abroad.

Asad Qaiser of the PTI owns assets worth more than Rs85 million assets. He owes Rs11.7 million. He also owns property worth more than Rs67.2 million, one car, and a bank balance of more than Rs9.6 million.

Pervez Khattak of the PTI owns assets worth 167.1 million and a bank balance of Rs30 million. He also owes Rs25.6 million.