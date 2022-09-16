ECP schedules by-polls on Oct 16: PHC dispose-off writ

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has dispose-off Awami National Party (ANP) candidate writ petition against postponement of by-election in different constituencies after scheduling polls on 16th October by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Friday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Kamran Hayat informed during hearing of writ filed ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali that ECP has scheduled by-polls on 16th October in eight constituencies. The counsel Rehman Ullah Advocate grievance of the petitioner has resolved after announcement of schedule for by-election because remedy requested in writ fulfilled by ECP’s notification in this regard.

However, Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that one demanding to hold polls while other saying to postponement by-election and disposed-off writ petition after announcement of scheduled by ECP.

It is worthy to mention that ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Aimal Wali has challenged ECP decision regarding postponement of polls while by-election will be held on 16th October (on Sunday) in eight constituencies.