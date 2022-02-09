ISLAMABAD (NNI): In a hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case, the Chief Election Commissioner urged petitioner to submit comments over the funds documents.

A panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chaired by the CEC heard PTI foreign funding case on Wednesday.

“You and the PTI didn’t submit comments,” CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja told the counsel of Akbar S. Babar in the hearing.

“We have received some volumes on February 07. I will submit my comments as received all documents,” the counsel said. “You submit your reply whatever you have,” the CEC said.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Farrukh Habib appeared in the election commission and pleaded for making the scrutiny committee functional.

“You file petition, we will hear when the case will be scheduled for hearing,” the Chief Election Commissioner said.

“We have filed our petition,” Habib replied. “We want an early decision with regard to the funding cases of all parties,” Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja further said.

“PTI has used delaying tactics. They are submitting pleas for separating me from the case,” Petitioner Akbar S. Babar talking to media said. “We have received entire record from the State Bank,” he said.

“They want to bring others in the dock but avoiding their own accountability,” Babar said. “I am telling them the water has raised above their heads,” he said. “The record of all transactions have been received and the case has entered in a decisive phase,” he said.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had set an example over Daska by-election,” he said. “We hope a good news will come in March with regard to this case,” he added.

The ECP had to adjourn the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case until March 1 when it learned that the ruling party’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor could not show up since he was busy at the Supreme Court.

The lawyer junior to him, on the other hand, sought more time from the election commission so that he could prepare his arguments.

Claiming that he was always prepared, Babar’s lawyer requested the ECP to inquire from the lawyer representing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)as to when he would be ready to give arguments.

He regretted that already the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had adjourned the hearing of the case 24 times on the ruling party’s request.