ECP stops victory notification of PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stopped the victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Yousafzai from PK-23 constituency of Shangla district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the decision was taken following ECP commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mahmood Raza headed a five-member commission on low female voter turn-out in PK-23. Shaukat Yousafzai had won the seat during the general election which was held on July 25.

During the hearing, neither the petitioner nor winning candidate Yousafzai appeared before the commission today owing to which the five members decided to withdraw the notification.

Seeking a reply from Yousafzai in the case, the commission adjourned the hearing till August 13.

Yousafzai had won from PK-23, Shangla with 17,399 votes in the 2018 General Election.

According to ECP, 86,698 women were registered to vote from the constituency. However, only 3,505 women cast their votes in violation of ECP regulations.

Ahead of the elections, the ECP had said that results of any constituency would be declared invalid should the female turnout be lower than 10 per cent.

Earlier today, the ECP said it will notify newly-elected members of the national and provincial assemblies.

