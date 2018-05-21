ECP suggests end of July for upcoming elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suggested July 24 to 27 dates for the general elections of 2018 and a summary has been sent to the President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday.

The private news channel reported that the ECP has proposed July 24 to 27 for the next general elections and also decided to hold the elections under the supervision of subordinate courts.

It was also mentioned that the commission had sought lists of district, session and civil judges from registrar high courts under clauses 50, 51 of Election Act 2017.

The commission has also thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and CJ of high courts for providing the lists timely.

