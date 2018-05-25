ECP summoned meeting of all parlimentry parties on May 31st

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called a meeting of all political parties in the parliament on May 31 to finalize the code of conduct for coming general election in the country.

The meeting has been summoned at 11pm on May 31, at which the proposed code of conduct for General Elections 2018 will be finalized, according to a letter written to parliamentary parties’ heads by the ECP.

The ECP also forwarded a copy of the proposed code of conduct with its letter forwarded to parliamentary parties’ heads.

The code of conduct will be finalized after consultation on political parties, candidates, polling and election agents.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections.

