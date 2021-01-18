ECP suspends 154 legislators membership over failure to submit assets detail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday suspended the membership of 154 parliamentarians and provincial members over failure to file the assets detail.

The membership of treasury and oppositions benches including Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistantto PM Ali Nawaz Awan, Minister of State Shabbir Qureshi, Federal Maritime Minister Ali Zaidi, PML-N Musadik Malik have also been suspended due to non-submission of details of assets, the TV channel reported.

ECP suspended the membership of 52 members of Punjab Assembly, 19 MPAs of Sindh Assembly, and 48 legislators of National Assembly, 26 members of KP Assembly, six members of Balochistan Assembly and three Senate members.