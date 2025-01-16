ECP suspends membership of 156 MNAs, MPAs, senators

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken strict action against members of the National and provincial assemblies, as well as senators, who failed to submit their annual financial returns for 2023-24.

The ECP has suspended the membership of 156 public representatives, rendering them unable to participate in proceedings of the House until they comply with the legal requirement.

The suspended lawmakers include 16 members of the National Assembly, among them Akhtar Mengal and Kasim Gilani. The memberships of Tariq Bashir Cheema and two senators, Muhammad Qasim and Abdul Quddus, have also been revoked.

In the provincial assemblies, the ECP suspended 68 members from Punjab, 15 from Sindh, and 33 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among those suspended is MPA and Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

The ECP clarified that suspended members are barred from attending legislative sessions or participating in any official proceedings until they submit their returns. It further warned that any member found providing false or incomplete information in their financial statements would face legal action.

The ECP has formally informed the chairman of the Senate and the speakers of the National and provincial assemblies about the suspension of memberships.

The submission of financial returns is a mandatory requirement under the law, aimed at maintaining transparency in the financial dealings of lawmakers. The suspended members are expected to file their returns promptly to restore their memberships and resume their legislative duties.