ECP suspends membership of 318 lawmakers for not submitting assets statements

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Thursday suspended membership of 318 lawmakers in both houses of parliament for not submitting annual statements of their assets by the last date.

According to details, the list includes Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Allama Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat and others.