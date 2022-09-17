ECP takes notice of by-poll code violation by KP CM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken “strict notice” of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet’s allegedly continuous flouting of the code of conduct issued for the upcoming by-elections, according to a press release issued by the electoral watchdog on Saturday.

In the statement, it said provincial government machinery and helicopters also continued to be used in election rallies. The press release said that the ECP summoned a special meeting at the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad on Monday at 2pm which would consider the appropriate legal action to be taken.

It added that the report of the provincial election commissioner would be reviewed as well and KP’s chief secretary was also being called to Monday’s session. In the notice, the DMO said it had come to his notice through media and reports of the monitoring team that state resources including heavy machinery by PDA had been extensively used for affixing flags and making necessary arrangements for the scheduled public meeting of PTI candidate Imran Khan.