ECP to announce verdict on petition against Maryam Nawaz on September 3

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the verdict on a petition filed by PTI, challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz vice-president, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan headed a three-member bench of the ECP and it heard arguments today.

The ECP bench during today’s hearing ordered the lawyers to be given additional assistance in the case and said they need more understanding of the Supreme Court verdict and Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The bench then postponed the hearing till September 3.

Earlier this month the ECP had reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as the vice president of PML-N.

On May 9, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had filed a petition and contended that Maryam could not hold any party position as she was convicted by a court of law on July 6, 2018, in a corruption case (Avenfield reference), filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).