ECP to hear PTI’s petition against Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz, as vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Monday.

According to private news channel report, the ECP has issued a notice to Maryam Nawaz with the hearing of the petition fixed for June 17.

The petition was submitted by parliamentary secretary Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Suazab and Javeria Zafar. It states that Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as PML-N vice president is in contradiction with the constitution and law of the country.

The petition further states that Maryam Nawaz is ineligible to hold any political or public office.

In a major party reshuffle, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif was made one of the 16 vice-presidents of the party along with Hamza Shehbaz. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed as senior vice president of PML-N, while Ahsan Iqbal was made general secretary.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was retained as secretary information and the party’s spokesperson, while former finance minister Ishaq Dar has been made president of the party’s International Affairs Committee