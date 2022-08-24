ECP tosses appeals against fines imposed on Imran, Asad

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday tossed appeals by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and senior party leader Asad Umar against the hefty fines imposed by the Commission for violating election code of conduct. The ECP announced its decision after no one on behalf of Imran Khan and Asad Umar appeared before the commission.

It may be noted that despite ECP directives, Imran Khan had on March 15 last had visited Swat and addressed a gathering while he was still in office ahead of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s local government elections that were scheduled for March 31. The ECP had, as a result, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. According to the new ECP code of conduct, no public office-holder can visit the districts where elections are/about to being/be held.

Usman Dar, Firdous Awan summoned: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned PTI leaders, Usman Dar, Umar Dar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and three others in Daska by-poll rigging. According to a notice issued by the ECP, PTI leaders, Usman Dar his brother Umar Dar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Arif Soni, Asif and Iqbal Soni have been directed to appear before the commission on August 30.

The notice said in the light of statements of the witnesses and accused in Daska by-poll rigging, you [PTI leaders] were found directly involved in the rigging of the by-poll. After inquiry, it was learned that you people attended a meeting in the DPO office on February 17 and Rs300,000 each was ‘given’ to the presiding officers.

Out of 20 presiding officers probed for rigging in Daska-by-poll, some of them blamed the political personalities for their direct involvement. In November 2021, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to take action against officials involved in Daska by-poll rigging under criminal charges.

In a written order issued by the election commission, other than the criminal proceedings, a departmental inquiry would also be launched against all those involved in rigging in the Daska by-poll. An inquiry report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan determined that the NA-75 Sialkot-IV by-election held in Daska on February 19 was not held in a fair, free, and transparent manner. It may be recalled, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

ECP rejects ruling MNAs’ plea against Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a reference filed from MNAs hailing from ruling coalition government against Imran Khan with regard to a toshakhana case. A four-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the plea filed from the treasury lawmakers.

During the hearing, the counsel representing Imran Khan said that a reference filed from speaker National Assembly is already being heard at the ECP and since both of them pertains to a similar matter, therefore one of them should be quashed. The CEC after hearing to the arguments quashed the reference filed from the lawmakers and scheduled the hearing on the toshakhana reference filed from the speaker on August 29.

During the last hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan Monday rejected Imran Khan’s counsel’s plea to grant a three-week time for submission of answer in Toshkhana reference. Imran Khan is facing disqualification reference for allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts. A 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the reference.

At the outset of the hearing, Gohar Khan informed the country’s supreme electoral body that they require time to get documents of assets declaration. We are reviewing whether has someone declared iPhone and watches in his assets declaration or not. Imran Khan’s counsel pleaded the ECP to grant three-week time to submit answer in Toshakhana reference, while the plea was rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The hearing has been adjourned until August 29.

