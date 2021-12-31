ECP turndowns petition regarding irregularities

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) comprising of Nisar Ahmad Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoai has turndown petition regarding irregularities committed during Local Government polls in Mathra tehsil of Peshawar.

ECP was hearing petitions of 15 candidates regarding alleged irregularities and casting of fake votes at different polling stations in Mathra.

The counsel petitioner claimed that polling agents were forcibly kicked-out from the stations while also form-45 was not provided to the agents and results were made in the absence of petitioner’s representatives.

The petitioner requested for recounting and verification votes from ECP after refusal from concerned Returning Officer.

The counsel for respondent Barrister Ali Khan and concerned Returning Officer Anwar Ihsan appeared before ECP and informed that application of petitioner was turndown because they didn’t mention polling station/s while presiding officers and agent did not report any irregularities in Mathra tehsil.

The two-member bench of ECP declare that collection of evidence is jurisdiction of Election Tribunal if the petitioner is willing then he may approach the Tribunal and turndown the petition.