ECP urged to announce verdict in PTI foreign funding case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a verdict in the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Interior Minister criticised the electoral watchdog over the delay in announcing the judgement in PTI foreign funding case. “Why election commission is not announcing the reserved verdict if the hearings have been completed,” he said, adding that PTI was trying to avoid the case by creating obstacles and filing nine writ petitions.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government and allied parties have expressed concern over the delay in announcement of the judgement. He alleged that around 350 companies and people, who according to him belong to India and Israel, illegally funded Imran Khan. The minister reiterated the demand for an early verdict in the case, saying that action would be taken as per the judgement.

Meanwhile, the federal minister also said if Imran Khan should dissolve the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) if he truly wants elections in the country. Speaking about the Chief Election Commissioner, he said that Imran Khan appointed the CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja himself. He advised the former premier to approach the Supreme Judicial Council if he has solid evidence against the CEC.

The Election Commission of Pakistan reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides of the case on June 21. “The case has concluded, the cases of other parties would also come to an end soon,” CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said while thanking the parties. “Seasoned jurists appeared in the case and several sensitive matters came to surface,” he said. “Democracy is very important for the country. We are not anxious about what is being said outside, the matter will be decided with justice,” CEC had said.

