Ecuador president says new trade deal with Canada finalized

QUITO (Reuters): Ecuador and Canada have finalized a new trade accord following months of negotiations, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa said on social media on Sunday.

Noboa’s government expects the trade deal to promote local job growth from sectors including flowers, canned tuna, textiles and auto parts, among others, according to a statement. Noboa’s statement noted that the deal involves commitments from both countries covering labor and environmental policies.

The trade talks kicked off last March and spanned six rounds of negotiations.

Voters in Ecuador head to the polls on Feb. 9 for a first round general election in which the conservative Noboa is running to remain in office. A second round of voting is scheduled for April, if necessary.