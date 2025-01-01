Ecuador reopens mining concession registry after seven years

QUITO (Reuters): Ecuador’s mining ministry announced on Monday the launch of a new registry of concessions for the first time in seven years in an effort to attract more mining projects to the South American country and curb illegal operations.

The prior registry was shut down in 2018 over concerns of irregularities in the concession system, and no new concessions have been granted since.

“Mining needs regulation to secure investments and promote development that is responsible with the environment and with communities,” Mining Minister Ines Manzano told a press conference.

The ministry will open the registry in several phases, beginning with the small-scale non-metallic mining, such as limestone and clay that are used for cement and ceramic products. The next phase, for small-scale metallic mining, will open in September. The registry will open to other types of mining at the start of 2026.

Manzano said the registry, called the National Mining Cadastre, will consolidate information on mining concessions with transparency and efficiency. The reopening coincides with new regulations on how to request permits for small-scale, non-metallic mining.

“We have improved the regulations and will issue guidelines that enable the proper development of the mining value chain,” Manzano said.

President Daniel Noboa, who has pledged to fight drug gangs and boost the economy, ordered the re-launch of the registry in October as part of a mining decree that includes actions to stop the spread of illegal gold mining.

Ecuador mainly produces copper, gold and silver, and last year generated more than $3 billion in exports. Despite holding considerable resources, the country has lagged behind other Andean countries such as Peru and Chile in developing large-scale mining due to opposition from indigenous communities and adverse court rulings.

Noboa’s administration has also proposed new mining fees, which sparked backlash from the country’s mining chamber.

Government spokesperson Carolina Jaramillo on Monday told reporters that the fees would correspond to the size and type of the mining project, and that an “open dialogue” was in process with sector representatives.