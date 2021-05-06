ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group (SG), presently posted as Joint Secretary, National Heritage & Culture Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, on deputation basis for a period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, the deputation period of Abdul Fatteh Ujjan a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently at the disposal of Senate Secretariat, Islamabad, is hereby extended for a further period of two years with effect from 24-04-2021.

On completion of his deputation period, the officer will stand repatriated to establishment division, said the notification.