Edhi claims, authorities refute 65 deaths due to heatstroke in Karachi

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Faisal Edhi reiterated his claim that 65 people have killed due to heatstroke in Karachi after health authorities and hospitals said those shown as killed by heat waves by Edhi have died to other reasons.

At least sixty-four people majority of them were women have died in Karachi due to heatstroke and heat fatigues since Saturday evening, Fasial Edhi had claimed a day earlier.

These 64 bodies were received on just 02 Edhi mortuaries- Korangi and Sohrab Goth. Number of deaths can be higher, Edhi told.

According to reports, family of some of the deceased have also verified the hospital version, however, claim of Edhi has made international headlines, attributing the deaths to fasting and power outage.

Sindh health secretary Dr. Fazlullah Pechuho rejected that any persons died due to heat stroke in Karachi.

Only doctors and hospitals can decide if a person died due to heat stroke or not, he said, adding Hospitals in Karachi did not receive any heat stroke patients during last three days. “I categorically reject rumors that people have died due to heat stroke in Karachi”, Dr. Fazlullah Pechuho.

Meanwhile local authorities of the Met office told that the heatwave currently gripping the country’s industrial hub is expected to continue tormenting citizens.

The mercury is expected to rise to 43°C — again; however, by 2 pm in the afternoon, the sea breeze is likely to pick up the pace, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

On Monday, the temperature soared to 44°C in Karachi. The highest temperature was recorded at 47°C in Chhor, Sindh.

Dr Muhammad Riaz, the PMD’s chief meteorologist, predicts the country can expect the weather to remain hot and dry for the next three days. Here’s how you can identify and prevent a heat stroke

“The heatwave will continue for another three days unless there is rain. However, if there is no respite this week, then temperatures could cross 43°C in cities including Lahore and Karachi.”

Riaz further added that areas in South Punjab could be the worst affected.

Power outages continued to plunge large areas of Karachi into darkness at both sehri and iftar timings.

Multiple areas in the city were in the dark Tuesday night as residents sat down for their sehri meal. The affected neighbourhoods included F.B. Area, Liaquatabad and Malir.

K-Electric, the metropolis’ sole supplier of electricity, had said Saturday it would try its best not to carry out load-shedding during sehri and iftar timings, adding that people should not label technical faults as load-shedding.

However, areas with line losses are continuing to face over seven hours of load-shedding.

