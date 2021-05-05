Edible items price-hike case: PHC directs to informs court regarding actions on 21 May

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar high Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Lal Jan Khattak directed to competent authorities to ensure availability of edible items on reasonable prices during Eid and adjourned hearing till 21 May, on Wednesday.

During hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that at this time it is necessary to provide edible items at low prices in the markets due to Ramadan and in advance preparation for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. He added that court shall not tolerate provision sub-standard edible items because they are playing with live of human beings.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that if district administration is doing something good then public representative must not interfere in their work but cooperate with administration in larger public interest.

Chief Justice appreciated efforts of district administration that prices have been decreased however there is more space available for the improvement.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Commissioner Animal Husbandry and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood appeared before PHC.

AG KP Shumail Butt informed that 349 First Information Reports have been lodged against price-hiker. DC also informed that Rs,3 million fine had been imposed against violators and sealed 214 shops in the crackdown.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid directed DC Peshawar to provide copies of FIRs to AG that the court may not grant bails to them.