Edu dept officials helpless before political pressure, observes PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Ijaz Anwar observed has said that the education department officials are helpless in the face of political pressure and are transferring low-grade officers to administrative posts without any legal justification or presence in the rules.

He made these remarks during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Najm-ul-Hasan before Peshawar High Court (PHC) divisional bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Khursheed Iqbal, on Wednesday.

PHC expressed its displeasure over the practice of transferring teaching cadre officers to management posts and asked the deputy secretary to explain the legal basis for such transfers. The deputy secretary education department Naveed Ullah Shah informed the court that there were 44 vacant posts of grade 17, 27 posts of grade 18, and 19 posts of grade 19 in the management cadre, and due to the shortage of officers in the management cadre, they were forced to transfer teaching cadre officers to these posts because some officials denied performing their duties in hard like tribal belt.

Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that if someone is not performing their duties, they should be sent home instead of transferring them to other posts. He also asked why the education department was taking such actions and why they were not taking actions against those who were not performing their duties.

Meanwhile, Khalid Rehman advocate argued that all details are available in similar petition fixed for hearing on 18th September in the Peshawar High Court.

PHC adjourned the hearing of the case till 18th September and directed the education department to provide a detailed report on the number of teaching cadre officers transferred to management posts and the number of management officers working on management posts while ordered to cliff identical petition.

PHC seeks response in Service Structure plea by SSIT: A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Khursheed Iqbal has sought a response from the Finance Department on a writ petition filed by 450 Subject Specialists of Information Technology (SSIT) teachers seeking service structure.

The writ petition filed by Irfan Ullah Marwat along with 450 other applicants, who argued that they were appointed as SSIT teachers in 2004 after a regular test and interview, but despite 20 years having passed, they have not been promoted, whereas teachers appointed in other disciplines have reached grade 19 and 20.

This is an injustice to the petitioners as they are not being given a service structure, and if they were given a regular service structure, they would be promoted to different scales every year and their seniority would be equal to that of other teachers, the writ pleaded.

Additional Advocate General and Section Officer Finance were also present in the court. The court directed them to find a solution for this issue. The petitioners’ lawyer told the court that the Education Department and Establishment Department are willing to promote them to the next grade, but the Finance Department’s stance is that there is a regular procedure for the process which hasn’t followed in the case.

PHC once again directed the provincial government to take steps to redress the issue and sought a response from the relevant authorities while adjourned further hearing to date to be fixed accordingly.