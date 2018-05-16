Educated women can play a vital role, Jhagra says

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that educated women can play a vital role in prosperity and development of Pakistan. He was addressing here on Tuesday as chief guest in the concluding ceremony of ” Change Making Competition” program organized by Women University Mardan with collaboration of British Council and YES Network.

The vice-chancellor Women University Mardan Prof. Dr Ghazal Yasmeen, Chief Executive Officer of Yes Network Ali Raza, HEC officer Arshid Kamran, other relevant officials and students were present on the occasion. The KPK governor while addressing at the ceremony said that the government had been taking steps to provide opportunities of imparting higher education to women.

He claimed that the government was committed to boost education sector as there was only one university in the province in past time but now there were dozens of universities, medical and engineering colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had been imparting general, professional and vocational educations and trainings.

Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that women was half part of country’s population that was why they could not be ignored by imparting higher education to them as they could perform key role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan. ”We cannot separate academia from society that is why universities researches should be used for solutions of civic problems as well as providing opportunities of simplicities for citizens in their lives,” he added.

The KPK governor appreciated Women University Mardan for its achievements in short span of time since its establishment. He said it was also a good omen that the Women University Mardan had been progressing rapidly after its establishment in the district. On the occasion, he announced Rs. 01 million grant for Women University Mardan and said government would provide all necessary requirements to the varsity in the future.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Ghazala Yasmeen and CEO of YES network Ali Raza also addressed participants of the ceremony. In her welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen thanked KPK governor for his visit to the university. She highlighted her university achievements on the occasion.

The CEO Yes-Network Ali Raza threw lights over importance of the program titled ” Change Making Competition”. Under the said program, he said that girls students of the university were trained and imparted of business skills. Later, the KPK governor gave away certificates, prizes and medal among those students who had completed the said program. At the end vice-chancellor Dr Ghazala Yasmeen gave university shield to governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

