Education Card to benefit 244,000 students: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the Education Card will benefit 244,000 students enrolled in government colleges of the province. The scheme includes waiver of the entire tuition fee and will cost approximately Rs.1 billion to the provincial exchequer.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that the Education Card is a unique project of the provincial government which will prove to be an encouraging initiative in promoting higher education in the province. The Chief Minister stated that investment in human capital is of paramount importance and is one of the pivotal agendas of the incumbent government adding that visible steps have been taken in this regard to ensure promotion of Higher Education in the province.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the reforms and initiatives of the provincial government have started yielding positive results and public trust in government educational institutions has been restored.

Mahmood Khan clarified that a number of steps have been taken to ensure that the educational institutions in the province are made fully functional. In this regard, 76 colleges have been upgraded whereas 37 new colleges have been established in the province to provide uniform access to educational facilities. The establishment of Pak-Austria Fachhochshule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology at Haripur is another milestone achieved by the provincial government towards promotion of education in the sector of applied sciences as per contemporary needs.

