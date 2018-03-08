Education imperative for development: Governor

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that education plays a pivotal role in progress of nations and being the most essential criteria for individual and collective development, it also is a tool that shapes the future generations.

This he stated while presiding over the first Senate meeting of the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology at its campus on Wednesday. The Governor also performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Project of up-gradation of the campus to the level of full-fledged university which previously used to be the Havelian Campus of the Hazara University.

Beside others, the provincial Minister for Education, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Munir Azam and a number of educationists and the elite of the area were also present on the occasion.

The Governor who is also the Chancellor of the public sector universities in the province hoped that the university by offering higher knowledge of the desired standard will come up to the expectations. “Let us spare no efforts to prepare the coming generations to handle our future challenges by imparting them quality education”, he said. Meanwhile the senate of the university approved

Budget for the year 2017-18. The Vice Chancellor Prof: Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Khan presented a detailed briefing about the working of the University as well as the plans for its development as full-fledged campus. Later on, the Governor also distributed awards.

