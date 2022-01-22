Education is future

Sahibzada Haider Jan

Education is the key to success in the society. On January 24, the world celebrates the “International Day of Education”. The theme of International Day of education 2022 is “Recover and Revitalize education for COVID-19 generation”. Education for everyone is the basic human right of everyone and a public responsibility.

The United Nation (UN) general assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as International day of education, in celebration of the role of education for bring development. The COVID-19 phases affected education system and education calendar very badly throughout the world however it taught us new ways of learning and getting education. I am not saying that COVID was good but we might not learn these new initiative ways of learning and creative techniques.

This year (2022), the international day of education is on Monday (January 24, 2022), making it a dynamic versatility of United Nation (UN)to make sure about the rights of every individual which one carries with oneself but does not acknowledged or claim it. The celebration of international day of education includes the role of education for peace and development. This year (2022) is the fourth education day which shall be celebrated throughout the world.

If we write specific about the “education” word, what exactly mean by education word, education is both the act of teaching knowledge to others and the act of receiving knowledge from someone else. Education also refers to the knowledge received through schooling institutes and other teaching circles as a whole. In this article, I have also to mention two other important aspects, one is education in Islam, second is education system in Pakistan.

Firstly, education had played vital role in Islam since the beginning. Keeping in mind, we had thousands of students studying in Islamic education institutes(Madaris) in Pakistan which we cannot ignore but unfortunately the gap between higher commission (HEC) Pakistan and Wafaq Ul Madaris or gap between Islamic institutes students and university students, it’s too much and too high and no one is serious and interested to overcome this gap. I personally opened and discuss this idea on many platforms that the gap between Madaris and universities shall be overcome through student exchange program (intra-Province) wherein, the Madaris students shall understands the university student’s life and vice versa and other programs or ideas shall also be implemented. It needs government special attention and experts needs to set and design a proposal for improvement.

Secondly; in Pakistan specially in village areas the students are still setting on TATs, the TAT culture shall be replacing with classroom equipped chairs throughout Pakistan immediately wherever required. Lastly; taking advantage of this platform and wants to highlight one of the major pending education projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is in my home town Sakhakot, Malakand, some few years back government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced degree college, for which the building is ready from last five to six years, only someone has to come and starts the education over there, else the building will be collapsed.

This building of degree college is exactly located on Palotal road (Sakhakot, Malakand), a year back Chief Minister Mr. Mehmood Khan during official meeting took action and asked authorities to open the college for education within six months but unfortunately, almost after eleven months nobody took any step for implementation. This needs special attention.

On this special day ‘’ international day of Education, 24th Januray,2022’’, I request and appeal from Chief Minister Khyber PkhtunKhwa and Provincial Higher Education Minister Mr. Kamran Bangesh to take serious action and notice for the opening the degree college as soon as possible. Stay home, stay safe but learn education at any stage even if its lockdown.

sahibzadahaiderjan@gmail.com