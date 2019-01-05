Education must for development of any nation: CJP Nisar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has said that education is must for the development of any nation and adding that without education it is impossible for any country to travel on the road of development.

This he said on Saturday while addressing to a public gathering in Lahore. During his address he emphasized on the significance of education in development and prosperity of the country.

Top judge added that he often wonder, how nations evolve and prosper, and remarked that serving humanity is the best cause.

CJP said that no nation can prosper without education and adding that he has been disappointed over severe negligence on education sector in Pakistan.

Regarding education in Balochistan, he said that in rural areas of the province there were no education institutions at all.

He further highlighted importance of sincere leadership, and said that it was required for the country to excel.