Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pukhtunkhwa have decided to constitute education reforms committee comprising of presidents teachers associations. Currently there are 24 teachers associations. The decisions is unprecedented and devoid of rational and logic. No such unwise decision had been taken in the history of education department. Previous PTI government took a decision for reforms in curriculum and teachers appointment by taking input from educationists. Those reforms produced positive results in the shape of upgraded contents of text books and induction of highly qualified, intelligent, dedicated and hardworking young teachers.

The teachers associations which are the pocket editions of political parties are openly criticising the previous set of reforms which have been successfully implemented. The old guards of teachers who pull the strings of teachers’ associations are keen to undo those reforms as they are neither capable nor interested to instill contemporary knowledge in the minds of student enrolled in government schools. Instead of further enriching and refining the earlier reforms in Elementary and Secondary Education, the incumbent PTI government is either by default or by design wants to undo them to the detriment of educational career of school students.