Education sector and govt priorities

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that the promotion of the education sector on modern lines was the top priority of the PTI government since the very first day. The Chief Minister was addressing the 26th Annual Parents Day of Garrison Cadet College Kohat on Saturday. The Chief Minister said that the PTI government has declared an educational emergency under which a series of result-oriented measures were taken to strengthen the education sector, which resulted in high-quality education in public sector schools; and trust of the public has been restored in government institutions. According to the Chief Minister, the introduction of a uniform curriculum was a remarkable achievement of the PTI government which has reduced the social gap between the poor and the rich in this sphere. Mahmood Khan also informed the audience that the KP government has chalked out a Digital Skills Training Programme with a cost of Rs. 5 billion to impart international standard skills training to the youth in the field of Information & Communication Technology.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has adopted an inspiring manifesto with an idealistic view in all spheres of national life including the education sector. World-level modern education, unified curriculum, single education system, and massive increase in the educational budget were among the salient features of PTI’s educational agenda. However, all these ambitious slogans and unreal promises remained unsatisfied so far. The PTI government had introduced a uniform curriculum for primary classes in a few subjects while leaving sufficient room for private institutions to carry forward their unusual legacy in their educational institutions. The government had put a curb on educational grants to public sector universities due to which Peshawar University was unable to pay salaries to its employees during 2021. While the KP government issued an insufficient amount after months-long protests by the students. Similarly, over 200 schools in KP’s earthquake-hit districts have not been reconstructed so far even though PTI is ruling the province over the last eight years. Although the KP government is working actively hence, its performance does not coincide with its tall claims.