Educational program with UN announced

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan has announced a joint educational program with the United Nations for Afghan citizens in the Surkhandarya region.

The ministry issued a statement reporting a meeting between Ismatulla Irgashev, Uzbekistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, and Akiko Fujii, a representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

According to the statement, the two representatives discussed the continuation of the joint educational project for Afghan citizens in Surkhandarya, the current situation in Afghanistan, and efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan emphasized its commitment to assisting Afghanistan and strengthening cooperation with international organizations to promote stability and development in the region.

Previously, Saida Mirziyoyeva, the daughter of Uzbekistan’s president, expressed her country’s readiness to support education for Afghan women and girls at an event marking the “International Day to Protect Education from Attack.”

She emphasized that there is no better way to protect Afghan women and girls than providing free education.

Currently, approximately 1.5 million girls are deprived of education in Afghanistan due to restrictions.

Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to support Afghan citizens through educational initiatives highlight the region’s commitment to empowering Afghan women and girls, especially in light of the severe restrictions they face within Afghanistan.

Through collaboration with international organizations like the United Nations, Uzbekistan aims to play a key role in stabilizing the region and providing hope for Afghan citizens, who are increasingly isolated from educational opportunities in their own country.