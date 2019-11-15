Effective economic policies yielding positive results: President Alvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi here on Friday said that the effective economic policies, adopted by the incumbent government, were yielding positive results.

Addressing the 49th session of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), President Alvi said that the government was steering the country out of economic crisis.

Lauding the performance of current government, the president said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team put the country on the upward trajectory of progress and development.

He said that the government was committed to ease of doing business in the country and added that foreign investment was unfeasible without documenting the economy.

The president said that Pakistan had been hosting millions of foreign refugees for many decades and added that the county was facing troubles on western border.

He said when the PTI’s government came into power it had to face multiple challenges and crises owing to the wrong policies, poor economic performance and corruption of the previous governments.