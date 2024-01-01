Effects of uncontrolled urbanization and our misplaced priorities

Ghazala Anbreen

Urban migration is movement of people from rural areas to cities. Urban development is carried out through elected governments and through mayors. A flawed urban planning leads to many complexities. The goal of urban planners is to assess public spaces such as areas, parks etc. They create blueprints for public buildings and city parks through the use of GIS or AutoCAD.

It may be the job of one designer to change the original blueprint proposed by someone else. Urban Development is an act to improved living conditions of the people. It means inclusive involving of people and creating opportunities for all the people not focusing on any particular age group or income group.

Urban development includes all the ways through which cities grow and change. It includes infrastructure creations, development of social and cultural amenities. Urban development can be organic. It is an act for improving living conditions of the people. It means inclusive involvement of the people and creating opportunities for all the people not focusing on any particular age group or income group. When people move to cities they create new communities.

One important aspect related to urban development is the safety. Public spaces should be safe. Jane Jacobs in 1961 in her book “The Death and Life of Great American Cities” has highlighted many facts about why safety of cities is necessary. Even in Islamabad there are some commercial markets where by development of social and cultural amenities, creating infrastructure options and building apartments these may be made safer at odd times also.

Uncontrolled urbanization leads to urban inequality which poses many challenges as for instance, poverty and environmental degradation. Insufficient water availability is another consequence. Increasing population density creates urban areas to expand out of proportion and thus poverty increases as local government cannot provide services to all the people. Automotive exhausts increase carbon level. Rapid urbanization and high population growth have led to mobility constraints. Traffic congestion also occurs because of this. However, mobility outcome could have been better had the cities been planned better.

Job responsibilities of an urban designer include research in design plans for existing spaces and utilize data on spatial dimensions, going to work sides, checking on the progress and ensuring everything matches the blueprint. It should be planned in such a way to promote sustainability and provision of health and education facilities.

Rapid population growth demands services and analyzing data based on maps and population densities. In Pakistan the lack of affordable housing by the state for people has led to emergence of informal settlements and slums. The young man barely in his twenties, who comes daily to pick waste bag told me they are eight siblings and so far, he himself has seven kids of his own. All of these people living together, and I can only imagine the condition of their living space.

Among some reasons denoting to this immense sky rocketing housing prices is land speculation. One plot is sold multiple times, and the price goes on rising. State authorities should curb this practice strictly. Construction activity should be incentivized. The need to introduce low-cost housing schemes for those who cannot afford expensive homes is something the government should pay serious attention to.

When value creation is better on the lands, the quality of life is refined. I myself live in the poshest area of the country. But due to absence of proper landscaping and poor maintenance I do not feel like going for walks. We must modernize our residential areas and make it conducive for people to go out for walks with convenience and enjoy their surroundings. Hence living conditions for urban dwellers must be improved. Adoption of modern technology is essential, and we should get rid of notion of adopting foreign skills as bête noir. We have to become a part of the global economy which has now reached a value of approximately 100 trillion dollars.

City planners have also emphasized the importance of urban trees as a measure to heighten resilience to pollution and natural disasters. Since 1967 Singapore government has planted millions of trees and vegetation which now cover over 50 percent land mass. Thus, the need of using air condition has also decreased Here a quote of Khalil Jibran is worth quoting, “Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky”

Plantation is essential for fighting the adverse effects of climate change. Research says that “Trees act like natural sponge absorbing storm water. Their roots help prevent foods. Their porous leaves purify air by trapping carbon. It has also been proven that presence of green foliage increases attention span and releases stress.

Affordable housing does not mean they should be out of the city. We have to create opportunities. Planning for all should be there. Local governments should be strengthened, and resources should be given to them. All the societies which are being developed fulfil needs of only 5 percent of the people. The marginalized groups harbor a feeling of being socially excluded. For creating affordability, we should go vertical. Instead of horizontal expansion we have to go towards vertical expansion. There must be an economic development office to have a core focus on increasing commercial space in the cities. From 10 to 15 percent commercial space should be there. Government should try to encourage the technology startups and try to create coworking spaces and digital spaces on the land.

Along with making flyovers and bridges, focus should also be on creating prospects for entrepreneurship. We have to see our research centers and universities work on research in science and technology so that jobs are created. Urbanization is both a challenge and an opportunity for our management. Safe cities will include the increased provision of public transport and creation of safe public spaces for women. Cities get safe with inclusive planning.

If a one canal plot is in possession of someone and he pays tax, it will be by one person only but if there are apartments and there are more houses then the taxes will increase. Water, transportation, health and education are the responsibilities of the state and should be provided to citizens. Rapid population growth demands services but increasing population density creates urban areas to swell, and this can lead to greater poverty as local government cannot provide services to all the people. Already we witness insufficient water supply for the masses. Automotive exhausts increase carbon level. Due to pollution and physical barriers animal production also suffers from a decline. Urban inequality is a challenge so is the poverty and environmental degradation. Traffic congestion, rapid urbanization and high population growth have led to mobility constraints. Mobility outcomes could have been better had the cities been planned better. Urban transportation planning requires data and analytics. This transportation must be affordable, efficient and safe. Parking spaces are lacking and should have been included when hospitals or other public sector buildings were constructed.

WHO has issued guidelines to ensure urban planning in the way to improve public health. Daily 30 minutes’ walk has a huge benefit. We need to change our lifestyles. We do not walk even 15 minutes. Our footpaths are most often encroached on by the vendors. Cycling culture is also almost nonexistent. People should be encouraged to walk, Separate lanes should be there for the cyclists. When planning a town there must be a provision for schools, cinemas and public libraries. As our priorities were misplaced so most often, we did not think on these aspects that there must be spaces allocated for schools and parks. There must be provisions relating to the need of common rooms and playgrounds in the schools.

Urbanization requires opening avenues for opening economic development office in every city and its core focus should be on providing jobs. This is necessary for a sustainable living condition. The promise of jobs and prosperity are the factors that push people to migrate to urban areas. Public transport should be increased and safe public spaces for women should be created.

For effective urban development state has to take responsibility for ensuring provision of public transportation, garbage disposal, Sewerage disposal water supply for the citizens. if you do not have public transport, you force women not to be inclusive and deprive them from contributing in economic and social development. Because of massive shortage of housing the intelligentsia asks what is the point of making farmhouses when the reports of even three families living in one room home are there because of sheer space constraints in larger cities. “If proper measures are not adopted cities will continue to be dumping grounds for surplus rural labor”.

Local and sustainable production is required. Affordable, efficient, and safe solutions for mobility are essential. Urbanization is important to create a harmonious and egalitarian society based on merit which has the capacity to break the apartheid structure. It is point to ponder that in Pakistan town planning legislation does not exist. In the book “cities of tomorrow” by Peter Hall, the writer has discussed in detail about urban planning in the context of economic and social challenges. Unfortunately, enforcements of plans are rare in our country. Urban representations in the parliament should be increased.

We have an agrarian economy. Agricultural land is being converted for urban use. Fertile lands should be banned for use as housing societies. Housing is a very basic need but unfortunately land has become a market trade good. So is water which should be free for all but most of the people have to buy their own water and have to pay for getting their kids educated and spend thousands of rupees when somebody gets ill in the form of payment to doctors and buying medicines. Education, health and clean water should be free owing to payment of taxes.

Smaller cities should be developed, and municipal precincts should be established. We have to develop a system of cities. Incentives and amenities in remote cities must be provided in order to discourage the massive migration of people from rural to urban areas. We can achieve this by providing means of easy, comfortable and reliable means of commutation to the daily commuters from far flung areas to bigger cities by modernizing the transport network. Urban Transportaion planning requires data and analytics. A regional system has to be created for this. Otherwise, urban development in larger cities will become completely unmanageable. Avoiding condensation at one place thus must be avoided by creating a regional and urban plan.