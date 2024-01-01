Efforts afoot to repatriate body of Pakistani student from China: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing is in contact with the university and family of the student who passed away in China.

In a statement, she said there are legal procedures and regulations that need to be fulfilled for repatriation of dead bodies from China.

Furthermore, transportation with commercial flights involves special arrangements including embalming of the body and transport of the remains in a specialized vehicle.

The dead body can be sent after completion of these arrangements.

The spokesperson added that at the intervention of Pakistan embassy, the insurance company has agreed to pay compensation to the family and the university has offered to bear the cost of transportation of the student’s body.