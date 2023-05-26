Efforts being made to ‘crush’ PTI, says Imran

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday asserted that attempts were being made to ‘crush his party’ on the pretext of May 9 events, wherein military installations including Jinnah House in Lahore came under attack.

Addressing the party workers and supporters, the former prime minister lambasted the federal government for ‘imposing the law of the jungle’ in the country, saying that fundamental rights have been eliminated. While condemning the events that took place on May 9 – the day he was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust, Imran Khan asked who will not condemn those incidents.

The PTI chief said he was first alerted about the protests of May 9 by Chief Justice in a Supreme Court hearing. “Who does not condemn? Have we ever said we don’t condemn? Will anyone want his own army to be weak?”

He alleged that there was a crackdown under way on his party across Pakistan without any investigation on the burning of the Lahore Corp Commander’s House – also known as Jinnah House. “Attempts were being made to crush Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the pretext of May 9 events,” the former premier added.

Khan questioned why his party workers and supporters were being arrested everywhere if the burning of the Corps Commander’s House only took place in Lahore. “What have people in Karachi to do with it? Why are you catching people elsewhere?” he asked. He further said that now enforced divorces are happening across Pakistan, adding that politicians were being forced to quit PTI. “It is thought that the party is being weakened by such acts,” he said.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has thanked the sitting PML-N led PDM government for adding his name to no-fly list, says he has no plans to travel abroad. He tweeted,” I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel abroad, because I neither have any properties or businesses abroad nor even a bank account outside the country.

“If and when I do get an opportunity for a holiday, it will be in our northern mountains, my favourite place on earth” he added. It was worth mentioned here that the government on Thursday placed the names of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and dozens of other leaders who have or still not quit the party on the “no-fly list” on the grounds that they might flee abroad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar confirmed to that names of the deposed premier, his wife and several other PTI leaders had been added to the “no-fly list”. He refrained from using the term “Exit Control List” (ECL). The SAPM, who has the status of a federal minister, further said former and incumbent PTI leaders including Qasim Suri, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Yasmin

Rashid and Aslam Iqbal were also among those whose names had been added to the list. The names of those, who have recently parted ways with the PTI including Asad Umar and Maleeka Bokhari, have also been included in the list in an attempt to keep them in the country. Though the no-fly list or ECL is a legal tool to restrict the movement of ‘dangerous’ individuals and stop them from flying abroad, the names of political opponents have continuously been added to it by successive governments for years now.