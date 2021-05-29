Efforts to form Supreme State Council ‘symbolic’: Rabbani

KABUL (Tolo News): The efforts made by the Presidential Palace to form the Supreme State Council will not help the fragile peace process as they are “politically motivated and symbolic” rather than being a game-changer, the head of Jamiat-e-Islami, Salahuddin Rabbani, said.

Speaking to TOLOnews, Rabbani said that a final decision is yet to be taken about whether Jamiat-e-Islami under his leadership will participate in the council, but he clarified that Jamiat’s position regarding the government has been “very clear.” “Members of the council should have decision-making authority,” Rabbani said. “They shouldn’t be there only as symbols or remain absent when big decisions on major issues are made.”

Rabbani, who changed into a main critic of the incumbent government following the 2019 controversial elections, said they will not take part in the Supreme State Council unless the government comes up with solid guarantees about authorities and the position of the council. “I believe that if we see their previous actions or if we analyze the history of the government of national unity and the situation that we had after 2019 elections and the agreement that put an end to the disputes, all these episodes indicate that they remained indifferent to what they had promised. Violations happened one after another and those as party to the disputes experienced only insults and humiliation, not anything else,” said Rabbani.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Akram Khpolwak, a top aide to President Ghani, said that the Hizb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has shared its perspective on the modality and nature of the council with the government. He said that the government is now awaiting a response from the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan led by Salahuddin Rabbani. “We are waiting to receive views from Mr. Rabbani, and we hope that they send it to us soon so that our elders can decide on the final suggestions regarding those matters,” said Khpolwak. He said that the formation of the council “nearly completed.”

“It means all activities regarding the council have been completed and views from all sides will be shared with the president this week,” he said. “There will be agreement about authorities of the council. The president is expected to decide this week about when to convene the first meeting of the council.” Khpolwak said that the council will have 21 members including four women.

Reports say that the names of Fatima Gailani and Haseena Safi have been finalized as female members of the council and discussions are underway about the appointment of more female members.